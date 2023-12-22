SNGC slaps additional fixed charges on consumers

LAHORE: No respite for people as after the electricity tariff hike, gas prices are also hiked, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has added fix charges in the November bills of the consumers after approval from the caretaker government.

According to officials, protected consumers using 0.9 hectometer gas will pay Rs400 as fixed monthly charges, while non-protected users consuming up to 1.5 hecta meters will be charged an additional Rs1,000 in their bills.

Officials say consumers whose usage of gas is ZERO will also pay Rs400/monthly fixed charges.

The monthly fixed tax slapped by SNGC will apply to 8 million consumers.

On December 17, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) sought an increase in the prices of gas by Rs226.18 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu).

It projected a shortfall of Rs47,773 million in its revenue requirement during the current fiscal year. It requested an increase of Rs226.18 per mmBtu in its average prescribed prices effective from July 1, 2023.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government notified a massive hike in prices of gas which was effective from November 1.