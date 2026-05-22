ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has increased LNG prices by up to 28 percent for the month of May, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

The latest revision in LNG prices shows an increase of $3.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the Sui Southern system, while rates for the Sui Northern system have been raised by $3.43 per MMBtu.

Under the revised structure, the new LNG prices for Sui Northern have been set at $16.98 per MMBtu, while Sui Southern consumers will now pay $16.04 per MMBtu.

Officials said the upward adjustment in LNG prices reflects changes in international market trends and supply cost variations for imported liquefied natural gas.

The notification confirms that the revised LNG prices will remain applicable for the current billing cycle, affecting both distribution systems across the country.

Pakistan receives two LNG cargos from Qatar in a week

On May 17, 2026, Pakistan received two LNG cargos from Qatar in a week as two LNG carriers have arrived at Port Qasim.

According to the details, LNG carrier MV Al Kharaitiyat, arrived at Port Qasim with over 95,000 tons of the Qatari liquefied natural gas cargo on Wednesday.

A second Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker Mihzem anchored at Port Qasim carrying 56,573 metric tons of LNG cargo from Qatar.

The LNG is being sold by Qatar to Pakistan – under a ​government-to-government deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Two more tankers laden with Qatari ‌LNG ⁠are expected to head to Pakistan in the coming days, sources said.

Pakistan has been in discussions with Iran to allow a limited number of LNG tankers to pass through the strait, as Islamabad urgently needs to address its gas shortage, a source briefed on the ​agreement told Reuters on ​May 9.

Iran agreed ⁠to assist, and the two sides are coordinating the first vessel’s safe passage carrying gas supplied under Pakistan’s agreement with Qatar, its main ​LNG supplier, the source added.

Qatar is the world’s second-largest exporter of ⁠LNG, ​with shipments mostly going to buyers in Asia.

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