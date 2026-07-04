LNG prices increased in Pakistan for June

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for June, with rates rising by up to 16.17 percent, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

Under the revised prices, RLNG for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been increased by 14.94 percent to $19.52 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), compared with $16.98 per MMBtu in May.

For Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the RLNG price has been raised by 16.17 percent to $18.63 per MMBtu, up from $16.04 per MMBtu in the previous month.

The revised prices will apply for the month of June and have been notified by OGRA in accordance with the applicable pricing mechanism for imported RLNG.

LPG prices in Pakistan for July 2026

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reduced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices across Pakistan for the month of July, ARY News reported.

According to details, LPG price has been cut by Rs67.33 per kg. The new price has been reduced from Rs308.76 to Rs241.43 per kg.

The price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has also decreased by Rs794.50, bringing it down from Rs3643.41 to Rs2848.91.

OGRA has issued the official notification for the revised LPG prices for July.