LPG prices in Pakistan for July 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices across Pakistan for the month of July, ARY News reported.

According to details, LPG price has been cut by Rs67.33 per kg. The new price has been reduced from Rs308.76 to Rs241.43 per kg.

The price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has also decreased by Rs794.50, bringing it down from Rs3643.41 to Rs2848.91.

OGRA has issued the official notification for the revised LPG prices for July.

Earlier, the federal government established a Petroleum Prices Stabilisation Fund (PPSF) to help manage fluctuations in petroleum product prices.

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday issued a notification creating a new head of account for the fund, following the federal cabinet’s approval on June 5.

According to the notification, all proceeds received under the Petroleum Prices Stabilisation Fund will be credited to the Public Account of the Federation under the major head “Special Deposit Fund.” A separate account head and object code have also been allocated for the fund.

The notification stated that the operational framework, including the rules and procedures for managing the fund, will be jointly developed by the Finance Division, Petroleum Division, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in line with legal and financial requirements. The necessary approvals for the mechanism will be obtained separately.

Copies of the notification have been sent to the Auditor General of Pakistan, Controller General of Accounts, Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, and the accountants general of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan for implementation.

Also Read: LPG prices in Pakistan- June 1, 2026 update