LPG prices in Pakistan- June 1, 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for June 2026 by Rs4.96 per kilogram, according to an official notification.

Following the increase, the new LPG price has been set at Rs308.76 per kg. OGRA said the revised rates will take effect from June 1, 2026.

The price of a standard domestic LPG cylinder has also increased by Rs58.51. As a result, the cost of an 11.8-kilogram household cylinder has risen to Rs3,643.41, compared to Rs3,584.90 in the previous month.

The regulator issued the updated pricing notification as part of its monthly review of LPG rates, which are determined in line with changes in international market trends and local pricing mechanisms.

The increase is expected to add to household energy costs, particularly for consumers who rely on LPG for cooking and heating purposes.

Read More: Pakistan slashes jet fuel, light diesel prices after petrol

Earlier, the federal government announced a substantial cut in the prices of jet fuel and light diesel oil (LDO), following the recent reduction in retail petrol prices, offering a major financial breather to the aviation sector as well as the industrial and agricultural segments.

According to an official notification detailing the price adjustments, the price of jet fuel used in commercial aircraft has been slashed by a massive Rs. 48.80 per litre. The price has dropped to Rs. 283.52 per litre, down from its previous record high of Rs. 332.32 per litre.

Aviation and economic experts note that this sharp decline will significantly lower operational overheads for domestic and international carriers, raising expectations that airlines may soon pass the relief on to consumers through cheaper airfares.