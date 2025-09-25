PM Shehbaz says loans are not the solution, urges intl community to honour climate pledges

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 25, 2025
    • -
  • 429 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
PM Shehbaz says loans are not the solution, urges intl community to honour climate pledges
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment