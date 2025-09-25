PM Shehbaz  meets with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Thursday in New York.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering constructive and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh, based on mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for regional peace and prosperity.

The “warm and cordial” meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During the discussion, the two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and explored avenues to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chief Adviser of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to deepen engagement and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and cultural linkages.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to work together for the well being of their people and stability of South Asia.

Earlier, Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, attended a key networking event between the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), gesturing growing economic collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During the meeting with DCCI President, Taskeen Ahmed and Board members, Mr. Khan highlighted a noticeable increase in trade and commercial activity between the two countries.