Local bodies elections: ECP defers delimitation process in Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the delimitation of the constituencies in Sindh province at the request of the Sindh government, raising fears regarding a delay in the local bodies elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The Election Commission has previously issued a schedule for the delimitations, directing the Sindh government to conduct legislation on the matter, however, it has not yet been implemented, following the governor’s refusal to give go-ahead to it.

The ECP in its notification issued today said that it was deferring the delimitation of union councils, union committees, and wards in districts of the province.

Besides allowing delimitation at the UC level, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Sindh government from changing the limits of the districts and urban and rural areas for the delimitations process ahead of the local bodies elections.

According to the ECP, the Sindh government could not change the limits of the districts, town committees, and municipal committees.

“No change could be made in the urban and rural areas previously identified in the delimitations,” it said adding that the provincial government is no more entitled to make changes in limits of these categories.

The new delimitations will be held as per the previous limits, the commission said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local council polls will be announced after the fresh delimitation of constituencies in the province.

Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary delimitation of constituencies will be displayed on September 23, the previous schedule from the ECP stated.

The schedule for local bodies elections will be announced after completion of delimitation process, the election commission announced.

