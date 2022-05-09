Local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad on July 24: ECP

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday conveyed Sindh government that the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad would be held on July 24, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Chohan today met Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput and discussed matters related to local bodies elections and by-poll in NA-240, which fell vacant after death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

The by-election in NA-240 will be held on June 16, the provincial election commissioner said.

“The first phase of local bodies election will be held on June 26 in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas,” Aijaz Chohan said, adding that elections in second phase will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on July 24.

The chief secretary assured that cameras would be installed at highly sensitive polling stations. “All facilities will be provided to election commission besides ensuring security and other arrangements to them,” he said.

Schedule for first phase of LG polls

The nomination papers for the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from June 8 to 11.

As per schedule, the public notices will be issued by the ROs on June 3 while the publication of the names of nominated candidates will be on June 13.

The scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs will be during June 15-17. The date for filing appeals against the decision of ROs will be June 18-22 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be June 25.

Read More: LETTER TO ECP: MQM SEEKS SINDH LG POLLS IN THREE PHASES

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 27 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be June 28.

The date for the allotment of symbols to contesting candidates will be June 29 while the date for the consolidation of results will be July 28.

Comments