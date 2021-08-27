Local manufacturing of mobile phones surpasses import: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the number of mobile phones manufactured locally has surpassed the number of devices imported during the period between January and July 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the commerce adviser said that the details have emerged at a meeting of the manufacturers of mobile phones in Pakistan yesterday.

“I was heartening to note that the number of mobile phones being manufactured locally has now surpassed the quantities imported,” he said.

import of 8.29 million phones. I was also informed that small quantities of mobiles have now started to be exported. This is a testimony that our mobile phone manufacturing policy is on track. @aliya_hamza @mincompk #Mobile #PakistanMovingForward — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) August 27, 2021



Abdul Razak Dawood shared that from January to July 21, 12.27 million phones were manufactured

locally as compared to import of 8.29 million phones.

“I was also informed that small quantities of mobiles have now started to be exported,” he said adding that it was a testimony that our mobile phone manufacturing policy is on track.

On August 15, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that the country has exported first ‘made in Pakistan’ consignment of 4G mobile devices to the Middle East.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Abdul Razak Dawood said that it was a great day for Pakistan’s exports as Inovi Telecom has just exported the first consignment of 5,500 “Made in Pakistan” 4G mobile phones to the Middle East.