First batch of ‘made in Pakistan’ 4G mobile phones exported: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that the country has exported first ‘made in Pakistan’ consignment of 4G mobile phones to the Middle East, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Abdul Razak Dawood said that it was a great day for Pakistan’s exports as Inovi Telecom has just exported the first consignment of 5,500 “Made in Pakistan” 4G mobile phones to the Middle East.

This also marks the beginning of product diversification from our traditional exports. I urge other mobile manufacturers in Pakistan to emulate this example & aggressively export their products.@mincompk @emergingpk @aliya_hamza #MadeinPakistan #pakistanmovingforward — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) August 14, 2021



“We hope that this will be the beginning of an era of high value-added exports from Pakistan.”

He further said that it also marks the beginning of product diversification from our traditional exports. “I urge other mobile manufacturers in Pakistan to emulate this example and aggressively export their products,” the commerce adviser said.

On July 10, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan will start exporting mobile phones and motorcycles in the next few years.

Addressing an event at the Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce, he said we have to take the total volume of Pakistan’s exports to $200 billion. He added Pakistan is in dire need of inflow of capital from abroad.

“The national economy is on the right track,” Dawood maintained, calling for pushing up the growth rate.

The PM’s aide on investment and commerce reiterated the government’s resolve to facilitate exporters.