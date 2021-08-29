Lockdown to be enforced in parts of Islamabad after spike in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has decided to seal several streets in the federal capital under smart lockdown policy owing to rising COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in several sectors of the capital city on the recommendation of the district health authorities.

Following streets have been advised to seal:

Street No. 54, 56 in sector G-7/2

Street No. 1 in sector G9/2

Street No. 34,52 in sector G9/1

Street No. 12 in sector I-10/4

Street No. 2,8,10,70 in sector G-9/3

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration earlier this month had reimposed restrictions to control the fourth wave of coronavirus.

According to a notification, all businesses in the capital will stay open until 8pm.

A complete ban was imposed on all types of indoor gatherings, including those related to cultural, musical and religious. However, outdoor gatherings with a maximum limit of 400 individuals will be allowed with Covid-19 protocols.

The administration had banned indoor weddings with effect from August 8. However, outdoor weddings will be allowed to take place with a maximum limit of 400 guests and strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Indoor dining has also been banned as only outdoor dining will be allowed until 10pm. All amusement parks and swimming pools have been closed except for public parks which will remain open under the government-mandated SOPs.