Smart lockdown imposed in more Islamabad areas amid Omicron surge

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of the capital has decided to seal 20 more streets in the federal capital following a rise in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, ARY News reported on Monday.

The District Health Officer (DHO) has recommended imposing a smart lockdown in 20 streets of different sectors of Islamabad to restrict the movement of residents.

The lockdown has been proposed in streets 49, 58, 59, 57, 77 of sectors I-8/2 and I-8/3. In I-8/4 street number91,95 and 96 will also be sealed. Several streets of Sector G-10/2 and G-10-3 would be placed under smart lockdown according to a recommendation by the health department.

Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery stores and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergencies.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan on Monday continued to report over 7,000 COVID-19 cases during a single day. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 7,195 COVID-19 fresh cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to1,374,800.

Eight more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,105. The number of critical patients rose to 1,113 from Sunday’s cases of 1,083.

