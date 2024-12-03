‘Loki’ actor reveals being homeless, sleeping on the streets

British actor Jack Veal, who starred in Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ has revealed that he is homeless and living on the streets in a trailer in London.

The 17-year-old actor took to TikTok to share a video in which he claimed that he fled his home after facing physical and emotional abuse.

The British actor, who played the younger version of Loki in the Marvel TV series, started his video by introducing himself with several of his roles in the Hollywood projects.

“Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless. You may know me from Loki, The End of the F***ing World or various other movies where I played important roles. I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth,” Jack Veal said.

“Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse. I didn’t have a very good upbringing. I’ve struggled with mental health. I have autism, ADHD and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis,” the ‘Loki’ actor added.

According to the British actor, he cannot live with his grandparents as his grandfather is terminally ill.

“I have nowhere else to go. And I need help,” the Marvel actor said while alleging that social services “refuse to help” him.

“I’m desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe and is two hours away from my work. This makes it hard to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else,” Jack Veal added.

The Marvel actor also gave a tour of his trailer which had smashed-in windows which he covered with paper.

“I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible,” the ‘Loki’ star concluded.