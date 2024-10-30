Robert Downey Jr. ‘intends to sue’ Marvel executives

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., who essayed Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe for 11 years, has given a stern warning to the film industry against recreating his character with the help of AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Appearing on the recent episode of ‘On With Kara Swisher’ podcast, A-lister Robert Downey Jr. mentioned that he ‘intends to sue all future executives’ who would replicate his Tony Stark with AI in the future.

“There’s two tracks. How do I feel about everything that’s going on? I feel about it minimally because I have an actual emotional life that’s occurring that doesn’t have a lot of room for that,” Downey Jr. expressed when asked about the idea of his digital recreation.

However, the Oscar-winning actor expressed his confidence in Marvel that they would not recreate his character digitally with deepfakes or AI technology. “I am not worried about them hijacking my character’s soul because there’s like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions there anyway, and they would never do that to me, with or without me,” he noted.

When Swisher pointed out that the current executives will be replaced and the ‘future executives certainly will’, the ‘Oppenheimer’ actor maintained, “Well, you’re right. I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives just on spec.”

“You’ll be dead,” argued the host, to which, Downey Jr. replied, “But my law firm will still be very active.”

