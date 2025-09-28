Lola Young breaks silence following collapse during festival set

English pop singer Lola Young has reassured fans that she is recovering after collapsing during her performance at the All Things Go Festival in New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium.

The 24-year-old artist was performing her track Conceited when she suddenly fell on stage, prompting her team, band members, and security to rush in and assist. She was quickly carried off, and fellow performers at the All Things Go Festival later confirmed that she was safe.

Lola Young’s collapse occurred shortly after she had expressed her determination to perform despite recent personal challenges. The incident also followed the cancellation of her scheduled appearance at the Audacy “We Can Survive” event in Newark, with her team citing the need to prioritize her well-being.

Her manager highlighted that Lola Young has been open about her mental health struggles and that protective measures are sometimes necessary to safeguard her. Fans at the All Things Go Festival responded with overwhelming support, as headliners encouraged the audience to send positive wishes to the singer.

The health scare came shortly after the release of Lola Young’s third album I’m Only F***ing Myself, which includes singles like One Thing, Not Like That Anymore, and Dealer.

The pop star has gained rapid international attention over the past year, particularly with the viral success of Messy on TikTok and her collaborations with artists such as Tyler, the Creator.

Despite the setback, English pop singer Lola Young emphasized that she is “doing okay now,” while her fans and the wider music community continue to rally around her.

Her dramatic moment at the All Things Go Festival has further underscored both the pressures of performing and the resilience she continues to show on her journey.

