London stocks inch up as US-Iran pause, earnings lift risk appetite

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday as a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities over the weekend sent oil prices lower and boosted risk sentiment globally, while a decline in energy stocks capped gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% to 10,781.75 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) also climbed 0.6%.

The U.S. paused its attacks on Iran over the weekend, and a ​senior Iranian official told Reuters Tehran would do the same if ​the U.S. bombing pause holds.

Oil prices tumbled more than 7% to about $89.42 ⁠a barrel, dragging British energy stocks (.FTNMX601010), 1.5% lower for their biggest one-day drop since ​the beginning of the month.

Travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010), opens new tab were among the biggest gainers, ​with a 1.7% advance. IAG (ICAG.L), opens new tab gained 1.5% and Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L), opens new tab added 1%.

Meanwhile, quarterly earnings also gained momentum. The FTSE 350 telecom services provider index (.FTNMX151020), gained 3.9%, helped by a ​4.8% rise in Vodafone (VOD.L), after it raised its forecast to reflect its Safaricom deal, ​and said it expected to deliver results at the upper end of its new range.

Pharma ‌stocks (.FTNMX201030),⁠added 1.8%, with AstraZeneca <AZN.L> rising 1.7% after it backed its annual and long-term forecasts and topped second-quarter profit expectations.

Results from U.S. Big Tech companies, including Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab and Apple (AAPL.O), will also be crucial to gauge whether the AI-driven rally is sustainable, which could ​set the tone for ​broader markets.

Policy statements ⁠from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will be watched later this week for hints on ​the banks’ next likely moves.

Markets are pricing in at ​least one ⁠25-basis-point rate increase in both economies, with an over 60% chance of a second in the U.S. and over 40% in UK, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Vesuvius (VSVS.L), shares ⁠slid ​about 12.8% to the bottom of the FTSE ​250 (.FTMC), opens new tab after a dip in its profit for the first half of the year.