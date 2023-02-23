“Lord Voldemort”: South Africa star’s confused look at Women’s T20 World Cup press meet has everyone in splits. Watch

South African woman cricketer Laura Wolvaardt got compared to primary antagonist of the ‘Harry Potter‘ franchise Lord Voldermort after a video of her confused look during a press conference following her side’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video showed Laura Wolvaardt answering questions following her side’s qualification for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi final. She got puzzled when a journalist asked about the upcoming fixture via zoom call.

The journalist asked if she could hear him. In her reply, she said she cannot see him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The cricketer and all those in the press conference broke into laughter after he infomed that he was talking via zoom.

Social media users wrote hilarious comments on the video captioned, “Laura Wolvaardt was very confused.”

“I thought it was Lord Voldemort,” a user wrote. England cricketer Alex Hartley wrote that it was so good.

Related – South Africa beat Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up

South Africa qualified for the semi-final against England following a 10-wicket win against Bangladesh in their do-or-die fixture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Batting first, Bangladesh put up 113-6 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Nigar Sultana scored 30 from 34 balls with two boundaries to her name. Shobhana Mostary hit two fours on her 30-ball 27.

Proteas pacers Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka bagged two wickets each.

The hosts completed the run chase in 17.5 overs. The opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored half-centuries.

The captain was the top scorer with 66 from 56 balls with seven fours and a six to her name. Her opening partner hit 51-ball 50 with four boundaries to her name.

Her side will play England in the second semi final on Friday. The winner will play the final against defending champions Australia on Sunday.

Comments