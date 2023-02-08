South Africa beat Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up

Hosts South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Paarl on Wednesday.

🔹 India hit form vs Bangladesh

🔹 Morale-boost for West Indies

🔹 South Africa strut against Pakistan What an afternoon of #T20WorldCup warm-up action 🙌#TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/eI4vnQyq0j — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2023

Pakistan, electing to take guard, scored 142-5 in their 20 overs. Aliya Riaz top scored with her unbeaten 48 from 30 balls with seven boundaries and a six to her name.

Ayesha Naseem hit a boundary and six on his way to 12-ball 21.

Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of South Africa bowlers with her two wickets.

Sune Luus’ side completed the 143-run chase in 18.2 overs on the back of opener Laura Wolvaardt’s half-century.

She made 65 from 42 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. She put on a 107-run opening partnership with Tazmin Brits (37-ball 36).

Aliya Riaz took two wickets. Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana dismissed a batter also.

Earlier, Ireland clinched a shocking three-wicket win over defending champions Australia and England beat New Zealand by five wickets.

Ireland register a confidence-boosting victory over Australia while England stroll to a win against New Zealand 🙌 Follow the #T20WorldCup warm-up matches 👉 https://t.co/L4WQF5wzR3 pic.twitter.com/Awa5Ld82YI — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2023

India thrashed Bangladesh by 52 runs while West Indies triumphed over Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Bismah Maroof’s side will start their bid for their first Women’s T20 World Cup win on Sunday when they play arch-rivals India. South Africa, on the other hand, will go up against Sri Lanka in the tournament’s opening game.

