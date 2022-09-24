Lottery winner says he lost peace of mind

A winner of a bumper lottery in India claimed of losing a piece of his mind as people kept asking for his money.

Anoop, who hails from Kerala state capital Thiruvananthapuram was only popular among his family and friends.

The man, who planned on becoming a chef in Malaysia, became an instant sensation after winning the cash prize. He would receive whooping INR 15 crores after tax deduction.

Despite being the winner, Anoop is not happy as he gets calls from his family, friends and even strangers.

Anoop said he was offered a lead role in a Malayalam movie if he was willing to pay INR 2 crores.

“I have lost all peace of mind and I can’t even reside in my own home as I am besieged with people who come calling to ask me to sort out various needs of theirs as I have won the first prize,” he said. “I now keep changing where I stay as I have lost all peace of mind that I enjoyed till I won the prize.”

He regrets winning the bumper lottery and wished to have settled for the second or third prize.

“Now I really wish, I should not have won it. I, like most people, really enjoyed my winning for a day or two with all the publicity. But now this has become a menace and I can’t even go outside where I stay. People are after me seeking help from me,” he said.

