Love Guru Soars to Rs. 70.05 Crore Worldwide

Karachi- June 24, 2025: Pakistani cinematic sensation Love Guru, produced by Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films, and Six Sigma Plus, has taken the global box office by storm, amassing an impressive Rs. 70.05 crore worldwide in just over two weeks since its release.

This remarkable achievement marks a historic milestone for Pakistani cinema, underscoring its growing prominence on the international stage.

The romantic comedy has captivated audiences with its engaging narrative, vibrant performances, and high production value, earning widespread acclaim. Positive reviews have poured in, with critics and viewers alike praising the film’s ability to blend humor, romance, and cultural resonance, making it a universal crowd-pleaser. Its appeal has transcended borders, drawing diverse audiences to theaters across the globe.

In its second week, Love Guru showcased its international dominance by grossing £75,000 (approximately Rs. 27 million) in UK cinemas, outperforming Bollywood’s Housefull 5, which earned £56,000 (approximately Rs. 20 million) during the same period. This head-to-head victory in the UK market highlights the film’s competitive edge and its ability to rival major Indian productions in key international territories.

The success of Love Guru reflects the rising influence of Pakistani cinema, which has steadily gained momentum in recent years. The film’s strong box office performance, both domestically and abroad, signals a new era for the industry, one where Pakistani stories are resonating with global audiences. Industry experts attribute the film’s triumph to its relatable storytelling, stellar cast, and strategic marketing, which have collectively propelled it to unprecedented heights.

