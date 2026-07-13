American TV personality Ariana Madix honored the producer of Love Island USA, James Barker, with a sweet tribute.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Madix posted a heartfelt message on the day of the season 8 finale, July 12.

Madix noted, “As many of you know, we unexpectedly lost a dear friend this summer. James Barker is the kindest person you could ever meet, with the kind of soul that truly radiates from within. We will miss you always”.

Madix also shared the link to Barker’s GoFundMe page, writing, “If anyone can donate or just share this, thank you.” She further added, “And, thank you to James for touching all of our lives with your amazing light. We miss you. “Barker’s partner, Adam Roth, launched the GoFundMe to raise money to help cover immediate expenses after his death. As of Sunday, July 12, the fundraiser has raised more than $64,000 toward its $75,000 goal.

“Our bright light, James Barker, died from an unpreventable and tragic sudden death on June 12th, 2026,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “Like everyone who loved him, we’re still struggling to comprehend a world without him.”

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“There was no time to prepare for this, and in the wake of his death, his loved ones are now navigating both profound grief and immediate financial responsibilities,” the page continues.

“Anyone who knew James knows how deeply he loved his community and how generously he showed up for others,” the description reads. “He always reminded people to ‘tip your drag queens’ and gave everything he had to artists from all art forms.”

“Now it’s our turn to show up for him and for those who are carrying the impossible burden and unbearable sadness of saying goodbye,” the fundraiser adds. On Monday, June 15, ITV America and Peacock confirmed to PEOPLE that Barker suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” in the previous week.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” ITV America and Peacock said in a statement. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.” The statement continued, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues.”

Barker first began working on the hit dating show in 2020 as a story producer and went on to serve as executive producer, a position he has held for the past three seasons. He contributed to the show’s production and post-production, as well as overseeing its soundtrack. Love Island USA paid tribute to Barker during the June 16 episode.

The episode concluded with a photo montage of Barker throughout the years, beginning with a title card that read, “For James.” The images included Barker smiling at concerts, poolside, and with friends. It concluded with a title card that read his name and was followed by another photo of him, before the final title card read, “We love you.”

Weeks before his death, Barker celebrated the producing team and the launch of the ongoing season in an Instagram post shared on June 3.

“We come to Fiji for magic. We come to @loveislandusa to laugh, to cry, to care. Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are,” he wrote. “Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me.”

Barker’s television career began at Leftfield Pictures in 2011, when he served as a producer on Counting Cars, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars. He later produced Queer Eye at ITV America before working on Love Island USA and Love Island Games.