Ranbir, Alia, Vicky’s ‘Love & War’ is a remake of ‘Sangam’?

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks his silence on ‘Love & War’, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky, being a remake of ‘Sangam’ (1964).

In a new interview with a Hollywood publication, veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked about the opinion of social users, who believe that ‘Love & War’ is a ‘re-working’ of ‘Sangam’, to which he dismissed the buzz saying, “Not at all.”

He said, “I love Sangam, I have watched it. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is also like Sangam. I tried to make Aishwarya Rai into Vyjayanthimala from Sangam…”

“This [Love & War] is not Sangam at all, with all my love for Raj Kapoor,” added Bhansali and explained, “You never re-make a great man, a great director’s classic. How do you re-make Mughal-E-Azam or Sangam or Pakeezah. Heeramandi is a tribute to Pakeezah, it’s my love for Kamal Amrohi.”

Further speaking about ‘Love & War’, the ‘Heeramandi’ creator shared, “It’s a film that I’m very very excited about. It’s a very very special film, now, not in the period. There are no pillars, no costumes, no more horses. It’s contemporary, it’s different. The music is different. I’m enjoying doing it. I have got wonderful actors…It’s a difficult film for me, so I’ll take a little time to make it properly, carefully.”

Notably, the romance musical ‘Sangam’ (1964), directed by Raj Kapoor, starred him along with Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. The title follows the story of a pilot, Sundar (Kapoor), who returned home after being assumed dead in war. He then marries Radha (Vyjayanthimala), whom he has long loved, unaware of the fact that she had been planning to marry his best friend, Gopal (Kumar).

Meanwhile, ‘Love & War’, a non-period love story, which was first announced earlier this year, stars real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal.

The title was initially announced for Christmas 2025 release, however, it was confirmed last month that the movie will hit theatres in March 2026.