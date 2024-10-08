Alia Bhatt’s SHOCKING reaction when ‘Inshallah’ with Salman Khan got shelved

As the open secret that the world knows, Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt was supposed to share the screen with superstar Salman Khan in ‘Inshallah’, her first collaboration with veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, before the two joined hands for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

However, things didn’t go as planned and ‘Inshallah’ – the biopic of iconic poet Sahir Ludhianvi – got shelved. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave another biopic of Mafia Queen ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ instead.

In a new interview with a Hollywood publication, the veteran filmmaker reflected on the moment when he informed Bhatt about ‘Inshallah’ development and revealed that the actor ‘cried in a locked room’ upon hearing the news.

“I was doing Inshallah with her. Then it suddenly got shelved. She broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room,” he recalled.

Bhansali continued, “Then I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai. She said, ‘From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to be playing the character (in Inshallah), I have come to Kamathipura. How do I do it? I don’t know this character.'”

“I said, ‘Do you trust me, and do you know me? Then I’ll tap into that strong woman in you because I can see it in your eyes. I can see how strong how convinced you are of certain things that you do, I’ve understood your personality,'” he remembered.

It is also worth noting here that Bhatt and Bhansali are set to reunite for his next ‘Love & War’, co-starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor as well as Vicky Kaushal.