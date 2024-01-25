Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces ‘Love & War’ with Alia, Ranbir, Vicky

It is official! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are set to share the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film ‘Love & War’.

After days of speculation and back-n-forth of casting twists, it has been confirmed that the next project by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after his Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’, will be a non-period love story ‘Love & War’, starring real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal.

The announcement of the film’s title came on Wednesday evening by the makers and the cast, with the release schedule. “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic saga ‘Love & War’. See you at the movies, Christmas 2025,” read the text on the card.

Pertinent to note here that this is the maiden collaboration of Kaushal with the veteran filmmaker, while Kapoor made his cinema debut with him in ‘Saawariya’, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. He also assisted him on the drama flick ‘Black’.

On the other hand, SLB’s last blockbuster, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starred Bhatt in the titular role.

Kaushal shared the screen space with Bhatt and Kapoor in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Sanju’ respectively.

Meanwhile, the real-life couple, who tied the knot in 2022, co-starred for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’.

