Remote-control bomb targets police vehicle in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: A remote-controlled bomb detonated near an armored police vehicle in the Ashrogi area of Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police officials, no casualties or major damage were recorded in the explosion, but the attack was followed by an exchange of gunfire between police and unidentified assailants who opened fire on the security personnel.

The suspects managed to escape after the brief firefight, prompting authorities to launch a search operation in the area to track them down.

Earlier, on April 15, at least three personnel were martyred and 16 others injured in a blast near a police truck in Mastung, Balochistan

According to government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the explosion occurred on Dasht Road when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle detonated near a truck, carrying personnel from the Balochistan Constabulary, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Also read: FC personnel among six martyred in suicide blast near convoy in Naushki

The personnel were en route from RTC Qalat and assigned to provide security for a Balochistan National Party (BNP) protest.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind reported that three constabulary personnel were martyred in the blast. Of the 16 injured, two are in critical condition whereas all victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, with the severely wounded being transferred to Quetta for advanced treatment.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident, and a detailed report requisitioned, Rind added.