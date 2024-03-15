LPG price witnesses massive hike

28.1 C
LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday announced a massive increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), affecting already-burden citizens, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar claimed that the regulatory authority increased the LPG price by Rs30 per kilogramme. He claimed that the OGRA has not issued a notification in this regard.

Irfan Khokhar blamed the LPG quota holders and importers for the massive increase in prices, saying that an artificial shortage of the commodity was created across the country.

Earlier in March, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the price of LPG for March.

In a notification, OGRA slashed the LPG price by Rs10 per kg. The price of commercial cylinders was reduced by Rs37.

