19.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

LPG prices slashed for March

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday slashed the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for March, ARY News reported.

In a notification, OGRA slashed the LPG price by Rs10 per kg. The price of commercial cylinders has been reduced by Rs37.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre for the next fortnight.

Read more: New petrol, diesel prices announced

The Finance Ministry increased the price on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Following the increase, petrol will be available at Rs279.75 per litre from March 1, while the price of the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is unchanged for the next fortnight.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.