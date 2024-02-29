New Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre for the next fortnight, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry increased the price on recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Following the increase, petrol will be available at Rs279.75 per litre from March 1, while the price of the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is unchanged for the next fortnight.

Earlier on Wednesday, the OGRA has sent a summary to the federal government for increasing petrol to Rs3 per litre.

The OGRA has also suggested an Rs1 per litre increase in the price of high-speed diesel. The regulatory body also suggested the federal government to jack up kerosene oil by Rs1 per litre.

Earlier on February 15, the caretaker government approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs2.73 per litre following the recommendation of the OGRA.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, the price of petrol increased by Rs 2.73 per litre and High-Speed Diesel by Rs 8.37 per liter.

The price of Kerosene oil also increased by Rs10.08 per litre, according to the notification.