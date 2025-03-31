LPG price jacked up in Pakistan

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased by 54 paisas per kg in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday

According to a notification issued by the Oil, Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA), new LPG price is set at Rs248.37 per kg, effective from April 1.

The price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs6.40, bringing the new price to Rs2,930.71.

Read more: Government cuts petrol price for the next fortnight

On March 29, the federal government slashed the petrol price, announcing the revised rates for the next fortnight.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol was decreased by Re1 per litre. The new price of petrol was set at Rs254.63 per litre, effective from March 29, 2025.

However, the price of high-speed diesel remained unchanged at Rs258.64 per litre.

These changes come as part of regular adjustments in fuel prices, which are influenced by international market trends and local economic conditions.