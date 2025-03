Government cuts petrol price for the next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decreased the petrol price, announcing the revised rates for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol has been decreased by Re1 per litre. The new price of petrol has been set at Rs254.63 per litre, effective from March 29, 2025.

However, the price of high-speed diesel remained unchanged at Rs258.64 per litre.

These changes come as part of regular adjustments in fuel prices, which are influenced by international market trends and local economic conditions.

Earlier, a report said that according to the previous rates, around Rs 107.12 being charged on one litre of petrol in taxes, duties and margins, according to concerned documents.

Overall Rs 104.59 being charged over one litre of high-speed diesel, for taxes, duties and margins, according to papers.

There is Rs. 70 per litre levy over petroleum and high-speed diesel. It is the highest level of petroleum levy imposed over citizens in the national history.

Moreover, there is Rs 15.28 customs duty on on a litre of petrol and Rs 15.78 customs duty on high-speed diesel.

While Rs 8.64 being recovered as dealer’s commission on a litre of petrol and high-speed diesel. Moreover, the oil marketing companies’ margin has been Rs 7.87 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel.

According to papers, Rs 5.33 being recovered for Inland Freet Equalization Margin on per litre petrol, while Rs 2.30 per litre IFEM being received at high-speed diesel.

Petrol’s ex-refinery per litre price without duties has been Rs 148.51, while the citizens being provided petrol at Rs. 255.63 per litre.

High-speed diesel’s ex-refinery per litre price has been Rs 154.06, while the citizens being provided diesel at Rs. 258.64 per litre.