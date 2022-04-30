LPG price reduced by OGRA

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of May 2022, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG price would go down by Rs15.27 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at 231.85 per kilogram.

For the month of May 2022, an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been reduced by Rs180.28. The new price of a domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs2,735.83. The price of the domestic LPG cylinder had been fixed at 2,916.11 for April.

The new price will come into effect from May 1, 2022.

Petrol price

The government kept fuel prices unchanged for the next 15 days so that consumers are not burdened with the price hike, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued Saturday.

“In the fortnightly review of petroleum products prices, the prime minister has rejected the proposal of OGRA for an increase in prices of petroleum products,” the statement said adding the PM directed to maintain the prices at the current level so as not to burden the consumers with the hike in prices.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs149.86 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs144.15 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs125.56 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs118.31 per litre.

