LPG prices again increased across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed another increase in the current ongoing week in several areas of Pakistan without OGRA’s approval, ARY News reported.

LPG Distribution Association (LDAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the LPG prices in major cities of Pakistan have increased by Rs10/kg. The gas was now being sold at Rs250 per kg in cities while the same is being sold at Rs280 per kg in mountainous areas of the country.

He further stated that the prices were increased unjustifiably, noting that the liquified gas prices as per Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was set at Rs218 per kg by OGRA for the month of August.

Khokhar said black marketing of LPG is on the rise in the country and the government and OGRA have failed to take action into the matter.

The price of LPG has been increased across Pakistan citing closure of roads after flashfloods.

A month earlier, the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas witnessed a third increase in days with distributors threatening a nationwide strike and sit-in against the hike

Chairman LPG distributors association Irfan Khokhar said that the mafia has completed the hat-trick of hike in LPG prices in days and Rs30 was increased in 48 hours without a notification from the government.

