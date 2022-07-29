LPG prices hiked to Rs250 as distributors threaten to stage sit-in

LAHORE: The prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) witnessed a third increase in days with distributors threatening a nationwide strike and sit-in against the hike, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairman LPG distributors association Irfan Khokhar said that the mafia has completed the hat-trick of hike in LPG prices in days and Rs30 has been increased in 48 hours without a notification from the government.

“The LPG price per kilogram has reached Rs250,” he said and threatened to stage protest and sit-in against the hike if prices are not regulated immediately by the government.

On July 01, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced an increase of Rs1.66 per kg in the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for July.

According to details, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs1.66 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs220.24 per kilogram.

After this increase, the domestic LPG cylinder will now be available at Rs2600.97 after witnessing a hike of Rs19.62 per kg for the month of July. It is pertinent to mention here that in June, the domestic cylinder of LPG was Rs2581.35.

