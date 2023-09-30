LPG prices increased by Rs 20.86 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs20.86 per kg, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to OGRA, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Rs20.86 per kg after which the LGP price is fixed at Rs 260.98 per kg.

Meanwhile, the domestic cylinder rate has been increased by Rs246.15. The new rates of LPG with increased prices will be Rs3,079.64 per domestic cylinder.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan received the first batch of 100,000 metric tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Russia.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the Russian Embassy to Pakistan said that Moscow has delivered the first batch of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the amount of 100 thousand metric tons to Pakistan.

The LPG batch entered Pakistan through Iran’s Sarakh’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ). It added that Pakistan and Russia are holding consultations for the second LPG shipment.

In August, it was reported that Pakistan temporarily halted its imports of Russian crude oil as the refining process yielded more furnace oil than petrol, simultaneously, making arrangements of negotiating a long-term agreement with Russia for the import of oil at ‘discounted rates’.