OGRA notifies staggering increase in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: After the recent surge in petroleum prices, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of September, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, LPG rates are increased by Rs 38.97 per kg, after which the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs 459.85.

OGRA has issued an official notification of an increase in LPG prices. The new increased prices are for the month of September.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rate for LPG cylinder was fixed at Rs 2,373.64 for the month of August,

The price hike in LPG for September has left many households and businesses concerned about their budgets.

Earlier to this, the caretaker government increased the price of petrol by Rs 14.9 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

As per details, the rate of petrol have reached to Rs305.36 per litre with increase of Rs 14.9 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44 per litre to Rs311.84.

On August 16, Petrol price were increased by Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, while high-speed diesel was increased to Rs293.40. Prior to this, the then federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre on August 1.

