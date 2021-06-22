LPG prices hiked for third time in four days

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been raised in the country for the third time within a span of four days as distributors have announced a nationwide strike against the decision on June 30, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced an increase of Rs6.09 per kilogram in the prices of LPG cylinders. After the recent increase, Rs71.93 would be charged more on the household cylinder while commercial cylinder prices would go up by Rs276.75.

The LPG prices were raised to Rs 170 in Gilgit Baltistan as commercial cylinders would be now available in the region at Rs7720 and a household cylinder at Rs2000.

The prices are likely to go up by Rs10 to Rs15 per kilogram after June 30.

The chairman of the LPG distributors has announced to go on strike on June 30 against the decision and said that they would cut the supply of LPG across the country.

On May 30, the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices went up exorbitantly by Rs20 per kilo to sell at Rs110.

The domestic cylinder of LPG was available, after factoring in a total Rs200 increase, for Rs1,298 while the commercial cylinder prices went up by Rs900 to sell at Rs4,994.

LPG association chairman Irfan Khokhar said the price hike is due to the affected LNG supply via road networks and that in the course of 24 hours, the prices may go further soaring. Khokhar has demanded the petroleum division revisit its policies on LPG.