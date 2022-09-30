LPG prices reduced by Rs10.34 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) up to Rs10.32 per kilogram, ARY News reported on Friday.

The OGRA issued a notification regarding the reduction of LPG price up to Rs10.32 per kilogram.

The new price of LPG will be Rs201.20 per kilogram for October 2022.

In accordance with the reduced prices, the rate of the domestic cylinder was decreased up to Rs122 and the new price will be Rs2,374.25.

In August, the LPC prices had been slashed up to Rs6 per kilogram for the month of September.

Moreover, the federal government announced slashing petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel will go down by Rs12.13 per litre.

The announcement was made by newly-appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who said that the new fuel prices will be applicable from midnight.

The prices of Kerosene oil will go down by Rs10.19 per litre and light diesel by Rs10.17 per litre for the next 15 days.

