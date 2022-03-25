LSD epidemic spreads to buffaloes too!

KARACHI: Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) epidemic, after infecting and killing hundreds of cows, has now been detected in buffaloes, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has spread its radius and started infecting buffaloes across different cities of Sindh too. The Department of Livestock and Fisheries Sindh has confirmed the detection of the disease in buffaloes.

Earlier, a leading medical institute of Karachi DOW hospital had announced the development of a vaccine to curb the LSD epidemic. The vaccine was developed by a collaboration between DOW hospital and the Department of Livestock and Fisheries Sindh.

According to the statistics issued by the Sindh Taskforce on LSD on March 23, the number of cattle infected by LSD had gone up to 28,453. The number of animals who died after contracting LSD had also gone up to 238.

The lumpy skin disease is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules beneath the skin and can also lead to death, according to experts.

Originally found in Africa, lumpy skin disease, a viral infection of cattle, had also spread to countries in the Middle East, Asia, and eastern Europe, experts said.

