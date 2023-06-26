35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Lt Gen among three sacked after May 9 riots: DG ISPR

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that three Pakistan Army officers including a lieutenant general (Lt Gen) have been sacked after May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a press conference today to give a detailed briefing on the developments after May 9 riots, trials of suspects in the military courts, disciplinary actions against the military officers and a case against the military trials of civilians being heard by the Supreme Court (SC).

This is a developing story…

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.