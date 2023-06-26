Lt Gen among three sacked after May 9 riots: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that three Pakistan Army officers including a lieutenant general (Lt Gen) have been sacked after May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a press conference today to give a detailed briefing on the developments after May 9 riots, trials of suspects in the military courts, disciplinary actions against the military officers and a case against the military trials of civilians being heard by the Supreme Court (SC).

This is a developing story…