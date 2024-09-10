Lt Gen Munir Afsar reinstated as NADRA chairman

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restored appointment of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman, ARY News reported.

Attorney General on behalf of the federal government had challenged the verdict of a single member bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) that nullified the Lieutenant General Munir Afsar’s appointment as NADRA chairman.

A two-member bench of LHC headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal took up the plea and nullified the single member bench’s verdict.

The court has issued notices to the respondents for their response in the case.

On October 2, last year Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as the new Chairman of National Database and Regulatory Authority.

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment out of the three names proposed by the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet was informed that the selection committee had shortlisted names of the three best candidates for the post of Chairman NADRA.

After detailed consideration, the cabinet approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the new Chairman of NADRA.

The appointment was made after the then NADRA chief Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post following his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formally presented his resignation.