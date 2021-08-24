Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain’s tenure as Wapda chief extended by 5 years

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has Tuesday confirmed the extension in Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain’s tenure as the chairman of Wapda by 5 more years, ARY News reported.

Posted as the water and power development authority’s chairman back in 2016 by then prime minister Nawaz Shairf, Muzammil Hussain’s term as the Wapda head was to come to an end today.

It is pertinent to note that in a letter earlier in June to Prime Minster Imran Khan, the chairman Wapda stated that he will conclude his term precisely on August 24, 2021 and hence he deemed it appropriate to request the timely initiation of a process for selection of his successor.

“To that end, I would like to recommend that the process of choosing my successor be initiated in a manner to provide for a smooth and dignified transition,” his letter read.

K-IV WATER PROJECT TO BE COMPLETED BY YEAR 2023, SAYS CHAIRMAN WAPDA

Earlier last month, while speaking in a ceremony of signing four agreements with regard to Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, Hussain has said that the K-IV water supply project for Karachi will be completed by 2023.

The meeting was also attended by state minister Farrukh Habib and the Austrian ambassador in Islamabad.