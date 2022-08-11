Lt-Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani front-runner for Wapda chairman slot

ISLAMABAD: The name of Lt-Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani is on the top of the candidates’ list that the government is considering for the position of the next Wapda chairman, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

According to a source, the federal cabinet has finalized consultations over new Wapda chairman slot and has sent a summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this connection.

It is learnt that former Karachi corps commander Lt-Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani is a top contender for the Wapda chairman post that was vacated following the resignation of Muzammil Hussain.

The final approval would be given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sources say.

Former Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain resigned from his post back in May days after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as Prime Minister.

Corruption charges

In june 2022, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against former Wapda chairman Lt. Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain over alleged irregularities in Tarbela Hydropower Project IV.

“The national exchequer has lost whopping 753 million dollars due to irregularities in the project,” the NAB said in its notice issued to former chief.

The bureau has alleged Muzammil Hussain of abuse of powers and misuse of government funds. “In last three years the exchequer has suffered billions of rupees losses owing to corruption in Wapda.”

