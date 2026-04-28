Croatia midfielder Luka Modric will undergo surgery for a fractured left cheekbone, ​his Serie A club AC Milan ‌said on Monday, weeks before the 40-year-old is due to participate in his fifth World Cup.

Luka Modric suffered the injury in a ​clash of heads with Juventus midfielder ⁠Manuel Locatelli in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at ​the San Siro. He left the field ​with 10 minutes left.

Although clearly in pain, Modric remained on the bench until the end of ​the game without receiving medical treatment, ​but following an examination he will require an ‌operation ⁠later on Monday.

Milan are third in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with four games remaining, and Modric ​is doubtful ​to take ⁠any part in their season run-in. A protective mask may ​be needed should he recover in ​time ⁠for the World Cup.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, starts ⁠on ​June 11, and Croatia ​will face England, Ghana and Panama in Group L.