Luka Modrić prepares for possible last World Cup

Croatia captain Luka Modric is set to lead his country at what is expected to ​be the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s final ‌World Cup appearance after coach Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged 26-man squad.

Dalic stuck with the provisional list announced ​on May 18, trimming the seven standby ​players as Croatia look to build on ⁠recent tournament success.

Modric, 40, will have one last ​chance to guide Croatia to World Cup glory, ​having led the side to a runners-up finish in Russia in 2018 and third place in Qatar in 2022.

Dalic’s ​squad blends experience and youth, particularly in defence, ​where Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol is joined by highly rated ‌teenager ⁠Luka Vuskovic, who is gaining experience on loan at Hamburg SV.

Croatia face a challenging Group L campaign against England, Ghana and Panama.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo ​Zagreb), Dominik ​Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor ⁠Pandur (Hull City)

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), ​Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), ​Luka ⁠Vuskovic (Hamburg SV)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Petar ⁠Sucic (Inter ​Milan), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka).

Forwards: ​Ivan Perisic (PSV Eindhoven), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Orlando City), ​Petar Musa (Dallas), Igor Matanovic (Freiburg)