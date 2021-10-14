Lured with job offer, girl gang-raped in Gojra

GOJRA: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where three men molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the girl was raped by three men in a vehicle at gunpoint after she was lured into the trap of offering a job. The suspects after throwing the girl at Faisalabad Interchange fled away.

The police the girl has been sent to the hospital for a medical check up. Detailing the incident, the police said, the girl was asked for a job interview by three men.

As she reached the spot after receiving the call from a woman, she was raped at gunpoint in the vehicle. Raids are being conducted to arrest the rapists, the police said.

Read more: POLICE BUST GANG RAPING GIRLS AFTER OFFERING THEM WORK IN FILM

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that women were subjected to sexual assault after being lured through job advertisements.

In October 2020, police booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel.

According to police, accused Hassan and Irfan lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!