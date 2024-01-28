Lyari gang war member’s body found dumped in nullah

KARACHI: A dead body of Lyari gang war member was found from a nullah within the limits of Pak Colony police station, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The police have identified the dead body as Amanullah alias Yasir Bhola who was an alleged member of Riyasat Jagdal group of the Lyari gang war. The police sources said that Amanullah sustained three bullets.

According to the preliminary investigation, he was killed at any other place and his body was dumped in the nullah.

Amanullah was nominated and wanted by Pak Colony Police in various cases.

Read More: Two Lyari gangsters arrested after police encounter in Karachi

Earlier on January 22, the Karachi police claimed to have arrested two injured culprits affiliated with the Lyari gang war after an exchange of fire in the Garden area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East revealed that the arrested accused, identified as Kashan Patni and Saqib Patni alias Chingari, confessed to being involved in several criminal activities including extortion, and robberies in the metropolis.