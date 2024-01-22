Two Lyari gangsters arrested after police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Monday claimed to have arrested two injured culprits affiliated with the Lyari gang war after an exchange of fire in the Garden area, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East revealed that the arrested accused, identified as Kashan Patni and Saqib Patni alias Chingari, confessed to being involved in several criminal activities including extortion, and robberies in the metropolis.

The police also disclosed that the two arrested suspects, allegedly affiliated with the notorious Lyari gang war and the Arsalan Patni group, had ties to organized criminal activities.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the gang has been involved in extortion, with its leader, Arsalan Patni, reportedly making ransom calls from Iran, while the arrested individual has also confessed to collecting extortion money from traders.

The police officials revealed that the arrested criminals had already gone to jail several times for conducting various criminal activities. Meanwhile, the police authorities recovered two pistols and a motorbike from the possession of the arrested individuals.