ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, said on Monday that twenty-two crew members held aboard the seized Iranian container ship, ‘MV Touska’, have been evacuated to Pakistan by the United States as a confidence-building measure.

In an official press release, he stated that Pakistan is facilitating the transfer of the Iranian crew members. The individuals were flown to Pakistan overnight and will be handed over to Iranian authorities today.

“The Iranian ship will also be backloaded to Pakistani territorial waters for return to its original owners after necessary repairs”, the statement said, adding that the process is being coordinated with the support of both Iranian and US authorities.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan welcomes such confidence-building measures and will continue to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy while pursuing ongoing mediation efforts for regional peace and security.

A spokesperson for United States Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins, confirmed that the vessel had been transferred to Pakistan for repatriation to Iran.

Official Press Release Pakistan Facilitates Transfer of Iranian Crew Members: As a confidence-building measure by the United States of America, twenty-two crew members held aboard the seized Iranian container ship, ‘MV Touska’, have been evacuated to Pakistan. The… — Tahir Andrabi (@TahirAndrabi) May 4, 2026

“Today, US forces completed the transfer of 22 crew members of MV Touska to Pakistan for repatriation,” he said, adding that six other individuals had already been sent to another regional country last week. Iranian state media reported that those six were family members of some crew.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Iranian vessel had been struck by US forces after it refused orders to alter its course in the Strait of Hormuz on April 19. The ship was later boarded and seized in the Gulf of Oman amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Read More: Ishaq Dar, Iran’s Araghchi discuss regional peace efforts

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the evolving regional situation and diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and mediation efforts. Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering positive regional engagement, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means to resolve disputes and ensure long-term stability.