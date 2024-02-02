Mach attack survivor narrates heart-wrenching tale

MACH: In heart-wrenching revelations, the native who sustained injuries in the attack in Mach area of Balochistan, said that the terrorists set ablaze the properties and trucks of the local people before gunning down the labourers.

As per details, the locals said that the terrorists initially tried to attack the security forces, but after failing, they took hostage the civilians and the workers and drivers of the Masha’Allah Hotel situated in the vicinity.

The terrorists shot dead the labourers and then started setting fire to the properties and trucks of the local people.

An injured of Masha’Allah Hotel in Mach narrated that the terrorists attacked them but they were saved by security forces. The injured who works Masha’Allah Hotel said that around 10 terrorists reached his room and opened fire on him and his cousin.

He said that the attackers told him to ask the hotel owner to vacate it. “We will set this hotel on fire,” the survivor said while quoting the terrorists.

The injured citizen expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army and FC for saving many lives.

A brother of the injured citizen said his car is still parked Mach.

Security forces have killed 24 terrorists in a clearance operation in Mach and Kolpur Balochistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the Army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan on the night of 29/30 January 2024.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists were then gunned down in the sanitisation and clearance operations which have been concluded after clearing and securing the area.

During the firefights and clearance operations, in the last three days, 24 terrorists have been killed including key terrorists Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan, ISPR added.